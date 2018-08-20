All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3605 West San Miguel Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3605 West San Miguel Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3605 West San Miguel Avenue

3605 West San Miguel Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3605 West San Miguel Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85019
Country Life Homes

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,665 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3605 West San Miguel Avenue have any available units?
3605 West San Miguel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3605 West San Miguel Avenue have?
Some of 3605 West San Miguel Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3605 West San Miguel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3605 West San Miguel Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 West San Miguel Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3605 West San Miguel Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3605 West San Miguel Avenue offer parking?
No, 3605 West San Miguel Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3605 West San Miguel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3605 West San Miguel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 West San Miguel Avenue have a pool?
No, 3605 West San Miguel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3605 West San Miguel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3605 West San Miguel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 West San Miguel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3605 West San Miguel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
North Mountain Village
3333 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College