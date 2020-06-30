All apartments in Phoenix
3604 N 38TH Street

3604 North 38th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3604 North 38th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Amazing Home with Pride of Ownership! Remodelled kitchen and both bathrooms. Kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances, super quiet Bosch dishwasher, New refrigerator with water and ice dispenser. And, best of all, Quartz countertop! Bathrooms are very modern with Subway Tile, Rain Showers, Quartz counters, and rectangle sinks. Entire home has charming satillo tile. Back patio with string lights has enough room for a table and chairs, an herb garden, and flower pots. Home has been lovingly remodelled and we are looking for tenants who will appreciate and take good care of like their own home:) Wonderful location and just 6 miles from the airport! You can bike to La Grande Orange and many other establishments that are close by. Very quiet neighborhood. Brand new slider !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3604 N 38TH Street have any available units?
3604 N 38TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3604 N 38TH Street have?
Some of 3604 N 38TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3604 N 38TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
3604 N 38TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3604 N 38TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 3604 N 38TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3604 N 38TH Street offer parking?
No, 3604 N 38TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 3604 N 38TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3604 N 38TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3604 N 38TH Street have a pool?
No, 3604 N 38TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 3604 N 38TH Street have accessible units?
No, 3604 N 38TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3604 N 38TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3604 N 38TH Street has units with dishwashers.

