3604 N 38TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Amazing Home with Pride of Ownership! Remodelled kitchen and both bathrooms. Kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances, super quiet Bosch dishwasher, New refrigerator with water and ice dispenser. And, best of all, Quartz countertop! Bathrooms are very modern with Subway Tile, Rain Showers, Quartz counters, and rectangle sinks. Entire home has charming satillo tile. Back patio with string lights has enough room for a table and chairs, an herb garden, and flower pots. Home has been lovingly remodelled and we are looking for tenants who will appreciate and take good care of like their own home:) Wonderful location and just 6 miles from the airport! You can bike to La Grande Orange and many other establishments that are close by. Very quiet neighborhood. Brand new slider !