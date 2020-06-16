3600 N 5TH Avenue

Amenities

This beautiful mid century modern style top level condo with views is in the heart of downtown Phoenix. Beautifully decorated 2 bed & 2 bath & fully furnished and move in ready! This luxury condo offers secured gated parking and secured lobby. All on one level-no stairs required! The secured lobby offers an elevator and inside mailboxes and sitting area to wait for your uber or delivery. The quiet small community has a tropical feel and offers a sparkling pool and barbecue for outside enjoyment. This open floor plan offers 1374 sq ft with breakfast bar and dining area. The 3rd floor offers 2 roomy balconies with great views and city lights of downtown area. Also included are 3 smart TVs with cable & streaming with one in each bedroom and one in living room. Summer rate $1900 Min 3 Month 12 month rental at $1900 rate. Inside stackable washer and dryer. Desk area with view of pool. Includes internet and utilities, Electric with cap of $200 monthly. Close to light rail, Sprouts, Safeway, coffee shops many eateries and Melrose shopping area. Within 5-15 mins of 3 hospitals, 10 mins to Diamondback Chase field, Civic Convention Center, Arizona Center Shopping, Science Center, Orpheum Theater, and Symphony Hall. This modern home is tastefully decorated with thoughtful touches throughout, comfortable beds and sheets that feel dreamy and has all the conveniences of home. 3 month min rental. You won't be disappointed!