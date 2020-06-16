All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 28 2020 at 10:33 PM

3600 N 5TH Avenue

3600 North 5th Avenue · (480) 335-0800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3600 North 5th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Central Avenue Corridor

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1374 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
lobby
media room
This beautiful mid century modern style top level condo with views is in the heart of downtown Phoenix. Beautifully decorated 2 bed & 2 bath & fully furnished and move in ready! This luxury condo offers secured gated parking and secured lobby. All on one level-no stairs required! The secured lobby offers an elevator and inside mailboxes and sitting area to wait for your uber or delivery. The quiet small community has a tropical feel and offers a sparkling pool and barbecue for outside enjoyment. This open floor plan offers 1374 sq ft with breakfast bar and dining area. The 3rd floor offers 2 roomy balconies with great views and city lights of downtown area. Also included are 3 smart TVs with cable & streaming with one in each bedroom and one in living room. Summer rate $1900 Min 3 Month 12 month rental at $1900 rate. Inside stackable washer and dryer. Desk area with view of pool. Includes internet and utilities, Electric with cap of $200 monthly. Close to light rail, Sprouts, Safeway, coffee shops many eateries and Melrose shopping area. Within 5-15 mins of 3 hospitals, 10 mins to Diamondback Chase field, Civic Convention Center, Arizona Center Shopping, Science Center, Orpheum Theater, and Symphony Hall. This modern home is tastefully decorated with thoughtful touches throughout, comfortable beds and sheets that feel dreamy and has all the conveniences of home. 3 month min rental. You won't be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 N 5TH Avenue have any available units?
3600 N 5TH Avenue has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3600 N 5TH Avenue have?
Some of 3600 N 5TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 N 5TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3600 N 5TH Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 N 5TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3600 N 5TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3600 N 5TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3600 N 5TH Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3600 N 5TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3600 N 5TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 N 5TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3600 N 5TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 3600 N 5TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3600 N 5TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 N 5TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3600 N 5TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
