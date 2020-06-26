357 E Clarendon Ave

Amenities

carport recently renovated stainless steel coffee bar extra storage

Fully remodeled home in the heart of Phoenix - This property is a perfect balance of classic brick home, modern finishes and clean lines. It's conveniently nestled in a up-and-coming neighborhood in heart of downtown Phoenix - only minutes away from renowned hospitals, light rail, exquisite restaurants and coffee shops.

This little gem features quite a large living space, beautifully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, fully remodeled bathrooms, polished concrete floors thought-out, reverse osmosis system and water softner. The outdoors of the house is equally impressive with new carport, additional storage area and easy to maintain landscaping. With it being fully rehabbed in 2015, this home truly had a full makeover from inside out!

As if that is not enought to get you excited, landscaing services will be included in your monthly payment - one less thing to worry about!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4972355)