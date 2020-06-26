All apartments in Phoenix
357 E Clarendon Ave

357 East Clarendon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

357 East Clarendon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85012
Central Avenue Corridor

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
parking
Fully remodeled home in the heart of Phoenix - This property is a perfect balance of classic brick home, modern finishes and clean lines. It's conveniently nestled in a up-and-coming neighborhood in heart of downtown Phoenix - only minutes away from renowned hospitals, light rail, exquisite restaurants and coffee shops.
This little gem features quite a large living space, beautifully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, fully remodeled bathrooms, polished concrete floors thought-out, reverse osmosis system and water softner. The outdoors of the house is equally impressive with new carport, additional storage area and easy to maintain landscaping. With it being fully rehabbed in 2015, this home truly had a full makeover from inside out!
As if that is not enought to get you excited, landscaing services will be included in your monthly payment - one less thing to worry about!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4972355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 357 E Clarendon Ave have any available units?
357 E Clarendon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 357 E Clarendon Ave have?
Some of 357 E Clarendon Ave's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 357 E Clarendon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
357 E Clarendon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 357 E Clarendon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 357 E Clarendon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 357 E Clarendon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 357 E Clarendon Ave offers parking.
Does 357 E Clarendon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 357 E Clarendon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 357 E Clarendon Ave have a pool?
No, 357 E Clarendon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 357 E Clarendon Ave have accessible units?
No, 357 E Clarendon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 357 E Clarendon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 357 E Clarendon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
