3555 E NORTH Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Renovated kitchen w/new stainless appliances, fresh ext/int paint, flooring, & mature landscaping. well maintained/upgraded. Block walls with Styrofoam insulation for minimal heating/cooling. Car lover's dream w/3 car covered carport at rear, storage,RV gate, spa. Orange tree. turf, and pavers for easy maintenance. Use listers app. Lister writes lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. All pets must qualify through PetScreening.com to gain approval and determine the amount of pet rent and deposit required (if applicable).