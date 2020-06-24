All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 30 2019 at 5:35 PM

3555 E NORTH Lane

3555 East North Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3555 East North Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Renovated kitchen w/new stainless appliances, fresh ext/int paint, flooring, & mature landscaping. well maintained/upgraded. Block walls with Styrofoam insulation for minimal heating/cooling. Car lover's dream w/3 car covered carport at rear, storage,RV gate, spa. Orange tree. turf, and pavers for easy maintenance. Use listers app. Lister writes lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. All pets must qualify through PetScreening.com to gain approval and determine the amount of pet rent and deposit required (if applicable).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3555 E NORTH Lane have any available units?
3555 E NORTH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3555 E NORTH Lane have?
Some of 3555 E NORTH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3555 E NORTH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3555 E NORTH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3555 E NORTH Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3555 E NORTH Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3555 E NORTH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3555 E NORTH Lane offers parking.
Does 3555 E NORTH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3555 E NORTH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3555 E NORTH Lane have a pool?
No, 3555 E NORTH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3555 E NORTH Lane have accessible units?
No, 3555 E NORTH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3555 E NORTH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3555 E NORTH Lane has units with dishwashers.
