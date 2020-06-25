All apartments in Phoenix
3540 W Chama Rd 21175737 - Location 001
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

3540 W Chama Rd 21175737 - Location 001

3540 West Chama Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3540 West Chama Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85310

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
3/2.5 2 story in Great Area. New Carpet. Pool Spa UPGRADES! Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: Sunrise At Stetson Hills,

A must see home in gated community. New Flooring!! Soaring vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors and upgraded tile. Pre-wired for surround sound, lovely kitchen w/breakfast bar, beautiful oak cabinets and custom tile backsplash. Designer paint, loft, and laundry with storage and sink. Tinted windows and ceiling fans for energy efficiency. Magnificent views. Spacious master bedroom with sitting area that is perfect for office/fitness rm. Small grassy community area with benches right across the street, with community pool & spa close by. Near Shopping, Dining, I-17 and 101.

Cross Street: 35th Ave & Happy Valley Directions: IGNORE YOUR GPS!! West on Happy Valley to 37th Drive, South to Whispering Wind, East through gate, immediate left and follow around to Chama, house on left.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE4686872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3540 W Chama Rd 21175737 - Location 001 have any available units?
3540 W Chama Rd 21175737 - Location 001 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3540 W Chama Rd 21175737 - Location 001 have?
Some of 3540 W Chama Rd 21175737 - Location 001's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3540 W Chama Rd 21175737 - Location 001 currently offering any rent specials?
3540 W Chama Rd 21175737 - Location 001 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3540 W Chama Rd 21175737 - Location 001 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3540 W Chama Rd 21175737 - Location 001 is pet friendly.
Does 3540 W Chama Rd 21175737 - Location 001 offer parking?
No, 3540 W Chama Rd 21175737 - Location 001 does not offer parking.
Does 3540 W Chama Rd 21175737 - Location 001 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3540 W Chama Rd 21175737 - Location 001 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3540 W Chama Rd 21175737 - Location 001 have a pool?
Yes, 3540 W Chama Rd 21175737 - Location 001 has a pool.
Does 3540 W Chama Rd 21175737 - Location 001 have accessible units?
No, 3540 W Chama Rd 21175737 - Location 001 does not have accessible units.
Does 3540 W Chama Rd 21175737 - Location 001 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3540 W Chama Rd 21175737 - Location 001 does not have units with dishwashers.
