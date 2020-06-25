3540 W Chama Rd 21175737 - Location 001

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

3/2.5 2 story in Great Area. New Carpet. Pool Spa UPGRADES! Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: Sunrise At Stetson Hills,



A must see home in gated community. New Flooring!! Soaring vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors and upgraded tile. Pre-wired for surround sound, lovely kitchen w/breakfast bar, beautiful oak cabinets and custom tile backsplash. Designer paint, loft, and laundry with storage and sink. Tinted windows and ceiling fans for energy efficiency. Magnificent views. Spacious master bedroom with sitting area that is perfect for office/fitness rm. Small grassy community area with benches right across the street, with community pool & spa close by. Near Shopping, Dining, I-17 and 101.



Cross Street: 35th Ave & Happy Valley Directions: IGNORE YOUR GPS!! West on Happy Valley to 37th Drive, South to Whispering Wind, East through gate, immediate left and follow around to Chama, house on left.



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



