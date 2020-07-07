3539 East Palm Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool

Very nice 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 level townhouse with 1 car carport.Great central location only minutes away from ASU,Sky Harbor Airport, schools,(Elementary school across the road) and shopping. HOA maintains most everything with the condo and a community pool as well, 1/2 bath downstairs, full bath upstairs. Private laundry Hook-up in carport area



Refundable Security Deposit: $1100

Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $350

Non-refundable Pet Deposit: $300 Per Lessor Approval

Admin Fee: $200

Rental Tax: 2.3%

Monthly Admin Fee: 3%



*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available 2/14/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

