Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:13 PM

3539 East Palm Lane

3539 East Palm Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3539 East Palm Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM

Click to see if you qualify,

http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/

Very nice 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 level townhouse with 1 car carport.Great central location only minutes away from ASU,Sky Harbor Airport, schools,(Elementary school across the road) and shopping. HOA maintains most everything with the condo and a community pool as well, 1/2 bath downstairs, full bath upstairs. Private laundry Hook-up in carport area

Refundable Security Deposit: $1100
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $350
Non-refundable Pet Deposit: $300 Per Lessor Approval
Admin Fee: $200
Rental Tax: 2.3%
Monthly Admin Fee: 3%

*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available 2/14/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3539 East Palm Lane have any available units?
3539 East Palm Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3539 East Palm Lane have?
Some of 3539 East Palm Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3539 East Palm Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3539 East Palm Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3539 East Palm Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3539 East Palm Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3539 East Palm Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3539 East Palm Lane offers parking.
Does 3539 East Palm Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3539 East Palm Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3539 East Palm Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3539 East Palm Lane has a pool.
Does 3539 East Palm Lane have accessible units?
No, 3539 East Palm Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3539 East Palm Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3539 East Palm Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

