3535 W Tierra Buena Ln, #L144.

Nice 2BR/2BA condo for rent in the Avalon Hills community in Phoenix, near 30th Ave. & Greenway. This is a very nice downstairs unit with about 830sf of living space. It has a nice size living room with open kitchen, with two large bedrooms. All kitchen appliances included. Large patio with storage closet. Community is very nice with community pool, tennis courts, community gym and more. Convenient location, just two blocks from the I-17 freeway - near lots of good shopping & dining. For more details Tim@AZRentalhomes.com