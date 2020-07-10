All apartments in Phoenix
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln, #L144.
Phoenix, AZ
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln, #L144
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln, #L144

3535 West Tierra Buena Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3535 West Tierra Buena Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Nice 2BR/2BA condo for rent in the Avalon Hills community in Phoenix, near 30th Ave. & Greenway. This is a very nice downstairs unit with about 830sf of living space. It has a nice size living room with open kitchen, with two large bedrooms. All kitchen appliances included. Large patio with storage closet. Community is very nice with community pool, tennis courts, community gym and more. Convenient location, just two blocks from the I-17 freeway - near lots of good shopping & dining. For more details Tim@AZRentalhomes.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3535 W Tierra Buena Ln, #L144 have any available units?
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln, #L144 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3535 W Tierra Buena Ln, #L144 have?
Some of 3535 W Tierra Buena Ln, #L144's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3535 W Tierra Buena Ln, #L144 currently offering any rent specials?
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln, #L144 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3535 W Tierra Buena Ln, #L144 pet-friendly?
No, 3535 W Tierra Buena Ln, #L144 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3535 W Tierra Buena Ln, #L144 offer parking?
No, 3535 W Tierra Buena Ln, #L144 does not offer parking.
Does 3535 W Tierra Buena Ln, #L144 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3535 W Tierra Buena Ln, #L144 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3535 W Tierra Buena Ln, #L144 have a pool?
Yes, 3535 W Tierra Buena Ln, #L144 has a pool.
Does 3535 W Tierra Buena Ln, #L144 have accessible units?
No, 3535 W Tierra Buena Ln, #L144 does not have accessible units.
Does 3535 W Tierra Buena Ln, #L144 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3535 W Tierra Buena Ln, #L144 does not have units with dishwashers.

