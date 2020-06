3530 East Meadowbrook Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED HOME LOCATED IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE ARCADIA LITE NEIGHBORHOOD! THIS INCREDIBLE HOME BOASTS SO MANY UPGRADES INCLUDING A STUNNING KITCHEN FEATURING NEW MODERN WHITE CABINETS,QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & BREAKFAST BAR THAT OPENS TO YOUR GREAT ROOM WHICH MAKES THIS A PERFECT HOME FOR ENTERTAINING! THIS LIGHT, BRIGHT SPACIOUS OPEN FLOORPLAN FEATURES WOOD PLANK TILES THROUGHOUT GIVING IT A CLEAN SEAMLESS LOOK, UPGRADED MODERN LIGHT FIXTURES, & SPACIOUS LAUNDRY ROOM WITH PLENTY OF STORAGE. MASTER SUITE BOASTS BEAUTIFUL BATHROOM WITH MODERN VANITY! ENTER THROUGH YOUR DOUBLE SLIDER GLASS DOORS THAT OPEN TO YOUR BACKYARD. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! ***$150 ADMIN FEE DUE W/ MOVE IN FUND. ADMIN FEE OF $15 DUE WITH MO. RENTS***

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.