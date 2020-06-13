353 E Thomas Rd Unit C408

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool internet access

Price includes Utilities ** Fabulous 3 bed/2 bath condo in Phoenix! downtown VIEWS - End Unit!! Fully furnished house for rent. FABULOUS REMODELED 3 bedroom/2 bathroom condo in the heart of downtown Phoenix that checks off everything on the list: A huge great room opening to the kitchen and enclosed balcony. Stainless kitchen appliances plus inside washer & dryer. Wood flooring in living areas. Huge master bathroom with dual sinks, plenty of storage and gorgeous gray tile floors. Windsor Place boasts a sparkling community pool surrounded by park-like greenspace with many shade trees. Parking is assigned and covered. Walk, bike, light rail in minutes to MANY restaurants, museums, nightlife + all urban Phoenix has to offer!

included in the rent - all utilities water, sewer, trash and electricity. tenant will need to turn on internet in their own name



move in costs:

$ 1500 per month rent plus $ 300 to cover utilities

$ 1500 deposit

$ 150 administrative fee

$ 45 per adult application fee

comes with the following furnishings:

1 x leather sectional

1 x TV Stand

1 x dining room table

6 x dining room table chairs

1 x reclining faux leather couch

3 x standing lamp

2 x queen beds

1 x nightstand

1 x dresser



(RLNE5812853)