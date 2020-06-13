353 E Thomas Rd Unit C408

Amenities
Price includes Utilities ** Fabulous 3 bed/2 bath condo in Phoenix! downtown VIEWS - End Unit!! Fully furnished house for rent. FABULOUS REMODELED 3 bedroom/2 bathroom condo in the heart of downtown Phoenix that checks off everything on the list: A huge great room opening to the kitchen and enclosed balcony. Stainless kitchen appliances plus inside washer & dryer. Wood flooring in living areas. Huge master bathroom with dual sinks, plenty of storage and gorgeous gray tile floors. Windsor Place boasts a sparkling community pool surrounded by park-like greenspace with many shade trees. Parking is assigned and covered. Walk, bike, light rail in minutes to MANY restaurants, museums, nightlife + all urban Phoenix has to offer!
included in the rent - all utilities water, sewer, trash and electricity. tenant will need to turn on internet in their own name
move in costs:
$ 1500 per month rent plus $ 300 to cover utilities
$ 1500 deposit
$ 150 administrative fee
$ 45 per adult application fee
comes with the following furnishings:
1 x leather sectional
1 x TV Stand
1 x dining room table
6 x dining room table chairs
1 x reclining faux leather couch
3 x standing lamp
2 x queen beds
1 x nightstand
1 x dresser
