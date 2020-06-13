All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 21 2020 at 9:12 AM

353 E Thomas Rd Unit C408

353 East Thomas Road · (480) 786-5600
Location

353 East Thomas Road, Phoenix, AZ 85012
East Alvarado

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 353 E Thomas Rd Unit C408 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
internet access
Price includes Utilities ** Fabulous 3 bed/2 bath condo in Phoenix! downtown VIEWS - End Unit!! Fully furnished house for rent. FABULOUS REMODELED 3 bedroom/2 bathroom condo in the heart of downtown Phoenix that checks off everything on the list: A huge great room opening to the kitchen and enclosed balcony. Stainless kitchen appliances plus inside washer & dryer. Wood flooring in living areas. Huge master bathroom with dual sinks, plenty of storage and gorgeous gray tile floors. Windsor Place boasts a sparkling community pool surrounded by park-like greenspace with many shade trees. Parking is assigned and covered. Walk, bike, light rail in minutes to MANY restaurants, museums, nightlife + all urban Phoenix has to offer!
included in the rent - all utilities water, sewer, trash and electricity. tenant will need to turn on internet in their own name

move in costs:
$ 1500 per month rent plus $ 300 to cover utilities
$ 1500 deposit
$ 150 administrative fee
$ 45 per adult application fee
comes with the following furnishings:
1 x leather sectional
1 x TV Stand
1 x dining room table
6 x dining room table chairs
1 x reclining faux leather couch
3 x standing lamp
2 x queen beds
1 x nightstand
1 x dresser

(RLNE5812853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

