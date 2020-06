Amenities

parking recently renovated coffee bar air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking

Fantastic Midtown Remodeled Home! 3 bedrooms, with dual pane windows and a brand new Trane air conditioner and all appliances and quartz countertops, large backyard with all block fence and RV Gate. Tile and Laminate flooring throughout, all Neutral Colors. Close to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, museums, sporting events...by walking, biking, bus or light-rail. Close to SR 51, Phoenix Children's Hospital and the Arizona Heart Institute. Great house, great location!