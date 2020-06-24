All apartments in Phoenix
3526 West Sierra Street

3526 West Sierra Street · No Longer Available
Location

3526 West Sierra Street, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,681 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and 1 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3526 West Sierra Street have any available units?
3526 West Sierra Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3526 West Sierra Street have?
Some of 3526 West Sierra Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3526 West Sierra Street currently offering any rent specials?
3526 West Sierra Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3526 West Sierra Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3526 West Sierra Street is pet friendly.
Does 3526 West Sierra Street offer parking?
Yes, 3526 West Sierra Street offers parking.
Does 3526 West Sierra Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3526 West Sierra Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3526 West Sierra Street have a pool?
No, 3526 West Sierra Street does not have a pool.
Does 3526 West Sierra Street have accessible units?
No, 3526 West Sierra Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3526 West Sierra Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3526 West Sierra Street does not have units with dishwashers.
