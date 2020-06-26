3525 W Paseo Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace carpet

4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom 2,100 Sq Ft Family Home! - This large & spacious home boasts 2,100+ sq. ft. and has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. New paint, new carpet. The home is ideal for large families! It has a large family room with a fireplace and a separate formal living space and formal dining space. The kitchen is open to the family room. The 1st level is almost entirely tiled. The backyard has a large, full-length covered patio. The property is close to mountain views, golf courses, the community park, local Laveen schools, and is only 15 minutes to downtown. A must see!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE1881330)