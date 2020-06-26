All apartments in Phoenix
3525 W Paseo Way
3525 W Paseo Way

3525 West Paseo Way · No Longer Available
Location

3525 West Paseo Way, Phoenix, AZ 85339

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom 2,100 Sq Ft Family Home! - This large & spacious home boasts 2,100+ sq. ft. and has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. New paint, new carpet. The home is ideal for large families! It has a large family room with a fireplace and a separate formal living space and formal dining space. The kitchen is open to the family room. The 1st level is almost entirely tiled. The backyard has a large, full-length covered patio. The property is close to mountain views, golf courses, the community park, local Laveen schools, and is only 15 minutes to downtown. A must see!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1881330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3525 W Paseo Way have any available units?
3525 W Paseo Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3525 W Paseo Way have?
Some of 3525 W Paseo Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3525 W Paseo Way currently offering any rent specials?
3525 W Paseo Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3525 W Paseo Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3525 W Paseo Way is pet friendly.
Does 3525 W Paseo Way offer parking?
No, 3525 W Paseo Way does not offer parking.
Does 3525 W Paseo Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3525 W Paseo Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3525 W Paseo Way have a pool?
No, 3525 W Paseo Way does not have a pool.
Does 3525 W Paseo Way have accessible units?
No, 3525 W Paseo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3525 W Paseo Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3525 W Paseo Way does not have units with dishwashers.
