3524 W ALYSSA Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous home in exclusive Riordan Ranch subdivision. Great open floor plan with double-height living room with natural light in the day opening to the nice formal dining area. The family room offers a spacious sitting area with a cozy gas fireplace and surround sound system. Beautiful breakfast bar kitchen with plenty of space for meal prepping and storage. Upstairs you will find roomy bedrooms and spacious master ensuite with ample walk-in closet, dual sinks, separate garden tub & shower, and toilet room. Enjoy your private lush back yard Oasis with gorgeous mountain views boasting a sparkling play pool with waterfall and grassy play area. Home is situated next to a green area, so you only have one next-door neighbor! The den also has a closet & could be converted to 5th bedroom. Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $5079.20, includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included