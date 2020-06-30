All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3524 W ALYSSA Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3524 W ALYSSA Lane
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:54 PM

3524 W ALYSSA Lane

3524 West Alyssa Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3524 West Alyssa Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Riordan Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous home in exclusive Riordan Ranch subdivision. Great open floor plan with double-height living room with natural light in the day opening to the nice formal dining area. The family room offers a spacious sitting area with a cozy gas fireplace and surround sound system. Beautiful breakfast bar kitchen with plenty of space for meal prepping and storage. Upstairs you will find roomy bedrooms and spacious master ensuite with ample walk-in closet, dual sinks, separate garden tub & shower, and toilet room. Enjoy your private lush back yard Oasis with gorgeous mountain views boasting a sparkling play pool with waterfall and grassy play area. Home is situated next to a green area, so you only have one next-door neighbor! The den also has a closet & could be converted to 5th bedroom. Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $5079.20, includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3524 W ALYSSA Lane have any available units?
3524 W ALYSSA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3524 W ALYSSA Lane have?
Some of 3524 W ALYSSA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3524 W ALYSSA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3524 W ALYSSA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3524 W ALYSSA Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3524 W ALYSSA Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3524 W ALYSSA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3524 W ALYSSA Lane offers parking.
Does 3524 W ALYSSA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3524 W ALYSSA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3524 W ALYSSA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3524 W ALYSSA Lane has a pool.
Does 3524 W ALYSSA Lane have accessible units?
No, 3524 W ALYSSA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3524 W ALYSSA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3524 W ALYSSA Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
North Mountain Village
3333 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College