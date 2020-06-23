3522 East Edna Avenue

Amenities

This fantastic 3BR 2BA home sits within the Summer Breeze community. Just minutes to shopping, community sports courts, AZ-51 and MORE!



Great curb appeal with easy to maintain desert landscape, large bay window and 2 car garage. Inside you'll find separate living and family rooms, fresh paint and carpet, vaulted ceilings and a great open concept.



The eat in kitchen offers all appliances, plenty of cabinet space, kitchen island and opens to the family room.



The guest rooms are spacious and just off the guest bath. The master is large with vaulted ceilings, bright window, en-suite bath with his/her sinks, soaking tub and separate shower, and huge walk in closet.



The rear yard is great for entertaining family and friends with the large porch and yard.



Non-refundable Pet Fee: $150

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months’ rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.



