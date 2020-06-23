All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3522 East Edna Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3522 East Edna Avenue

3522 East Edna Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3522 East Edna Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** $400 credit with move in by 11/30/2018**
This fantastic 3BR 2BA home sits within the Summer Breeze community. Just minutes to shopping, community sports courts, AZ-51 and MORE!

Great curb appeal with easy to maintain desert landscape, large bay window and 2 car garage. Inside you'll find separate living and family rooms, fresh paint and carpet, vaulted ceilings and a great open concept.

The eat in kitchen offers all appliances, plenty of cabinet space, kitchen island and opens to the family room.

The guest rooms are spacious and just off the guest bath. The master is large with vaulted ceilings, bright window, en-suite bath with his/her sinks, soaking tub and separate shower, and huge walk in closet.

The rear yard is great for entertaining family and friends with the large porch and yard.

**Schedule your self-guided tour today**

Non-refundable Pet Fee: $150
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months’ rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3522 East Edna Avenue have any available units?
3522 East Edna Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3522 East Edna Avenue have?
Some of 3522 East Edna Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3522 East Edna Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3522 East Edna Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3522 East Edna Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3522 East Edna Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3522 East Edna Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3522 East Edna Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3522 East Edna Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3522 East Edna Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3522 East Edna Avenue have a pool?
No, 3522 East Edna Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3522 East Edna Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3522 East Edna Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3522 East Edna Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3522 East Edna Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
