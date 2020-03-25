35214 N 34TH Lane

Amenities

This is the Home You have been waiting for to come available to Lease in North Phoenix. Tramonto is a gated community. The location is Near I-17, Ben Avery, Outlet mall in Athem, Lake Pleasant, and list goes on. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage. On the main floor is the Front room, Dining area, Kitchen with Island and Granite countertops, Back family room, the Half bathroom. Upstairs has the 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, Laundry and a little loft spot for a computer station. New carpet and paint. Way more options to list so A Definite must see!!