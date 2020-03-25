All apartments in Phoenix
35214 N 34TH Lane
Last updated August 11 2019 at 6:56 AM

35214 N 34TH Lane

35214 North 34th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

35214 North 34th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85086

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is the Home You have been waiting for to come available to Lease in North Phoenix. Tramonto is a gated community. The location is Near I-17, Ben Avery, Outlet mall in Athem, Lake Pleasant, and list goes on. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage. On the main floor is the Front room, Dining area, Kitchen with Island and Granite countertops, Back family room, the Half bathroom. Upstairs has the 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, Laundry and a little loft spot for a computer station. New carpet and paint. Way more options to list so A Definite must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35214 N 34TH Lane have any available units?
35214 N 34TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 35214 N 34TH Lane have?
Some of 35214 N 34TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35214 N 34TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
35214 N 34TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35214 N 34TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 35214 N 34TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 35214 N 34TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 35214 N 34TH Lane offers parking.
Does 35214 N 34TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35214 N 34TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35214 N 34TH Lane have a pool?
No, 35214 N 34TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 35214 N 34TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 35214 N 34TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 35214 N 34TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35214 N 34TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
