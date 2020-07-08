35210 N 26TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful 4 bdrms + den & 3 baths in 2923 SqFt with separate living, formal dining & family rms. The eat-in kitchen features white cabinetry with crown molding, granite counters, stainless appliances, large island w/breakfast bar seating & walk-in pantry. Refrigerator included! Sliding doors lead out to the spacious backyard complete with extended patio, grass for kids & pets, perfect for entertaining! The master bedroom has a private bath with dual sink vanity, separate tub & shower & walk-in closet. The three other bedrooms are large in size. Enjoy the community features of the pool, spa, tennis courts, children's play area, bike & walk paths. Close to schools, parks, shopping centers, major freeways!! {landscape clean up and complete interior repaint being done week of 10/14)