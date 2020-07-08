All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 35210 N 26TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
35210 N 26TH Drive
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:09 PM

35210 N 26TH Drive

35210 North 26th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Tramonto
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

35210 North 26th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85086
Tramonto

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful 4 bdrms + den & 3 baths in 2923 SqFt with separate living, formal dining & family rms. The eat-in kitchen features white cabinetry with crown molding, granite counters, stainless appliances, large island w/breakfast bar seating & walk-in pantry. Refrigerator included! Sliding doors lead out to the spacious backyard complete with extended patio, grass for kids & pets, perfect for entertaining! The master bedroom has a private bath with dual sink vanity, separate tub & shower & walk-in closet. The three other bedrooms are large in size. Enjoy the community features of the pool, spa, tennis courts, children's play area, bike & walk paths. Close to schools, parks, shopping centers, major freeways!! {landscape clean up and complete interior repaint being done week of 10/14)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35210 N 26TH Drive have any available units?
35210 N 26TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 35210 N 26TH Drive have?
Some of 35210 N 26TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35210 N 26TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
35210 N 26TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35210 N 26TH Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 35210 N 26TH Drive is pet friendly.
Does 35210 N 26TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 35210 N 26TH Drive offers parking.
Does 35210 N 26TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35210 N 26TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35210 N 26TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 35210 N 26TH Drive has a pool.
Does 35210 N 26TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 35210 N 26TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 35210 N 26TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35210 N 26TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Tides at East Arcadia
5401 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Grove Deer Valley
15645 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College