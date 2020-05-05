Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3518 W DUNLAP Avenue
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:08 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3518 W DUNLAP Avenue
3518 West Dunlap Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
3518 West Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This is a perfect 2 story home located in Metro Phoenix . 2- Toned paint through out unit vinyl and tile flooring with private patio and assigned parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3518 W DUNLAP Avenue have any available units?
3518 W DUNLAP Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3518 W DUNLAP Avenue have?
Some of 3518 W DUNLAP Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 3518 W DUNLAP Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3518 W DUNLAP Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3518 W DUNLAP Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3518 W DUNLAP Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3518 W DUNLAP Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3518 W DUNLAP Avenue offers parking.
Does 3518 W DUNLAP Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3518 W DUNLAP Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3518 W DUNLAP Avenue have a pool?
No, 3518 W DUNLAP Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3518 W DUNLAP Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3518 W DUNLAP Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3518 W DUNLAP Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3518 W DUNLAP Avenue has units with dishwashers.
