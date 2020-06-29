3515 E ACOMA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great upgraded 4 Bedroom 2 Bath plus Den home in N. Phoenix. Close to SR51 to get you to anywhere in minutes. Recenty updated this home has upgraded kitchen cabinets with granite countertops and stainless appliances. Very nice tiles in living room, huge dining room, and kitchen with carpet in the bedrooms. This is an entertainers dream home with lots of space in the extended kitchen. Both bathrooms have been upgraded with tile surround and granite. Extended master suite for a much larger master bedroom. Huge laundry room that could almost be a additional bedroom or den. Home would make a great group home as well. Outside you will find a covered patio and a very nice storage shed. You also have two A/C units so you do not have to cool the whole home. Move in ready! Will not disappoint.