Phoenix, AZ
3515 E ACOMA Drive
Last updated April 1 2020 at 12:02 AM

3515 E ACOMA Drive

3515 East Acoma Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3515 East Acoma Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Great upgraded 4 Bedroom 2 Bath plus Den home in N. Phoenix. Close to SR51 to get you to anywhere in minutes. Recenty updated this home has upgraded kitchen cabinets with granite countertops and stainless appliances. Very nice tiles in living room, huge dining room, and kitchen with carpet in the bedrooms. This is an entertainers dream home with lots of space in the extended kitchen. Both bathrooms have been upgraded with tile surround and granite. Extended master suite for a much larger master bedroom. Huge laundry room that could almost be a additional bedroom or den. Home would make a great group home as well. Outside you will find a covered patio and a very nice storage shed. You also have two A/C units so you do not have to cool the whole home. Move in ready! Will not disappoint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3515 E ACOMA Drive have any available units?
3515 E ACOMA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3515 E ACOMA Drive have?
Some of 3515 E ACOMA Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3515 E ACOMA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3515 E ACOMA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 E ACOMA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3515 E ACOMA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3515 E ACOMA Drive offer parking?
No, 3515 E ACOMA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3515 E ACOMA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3515 E ACOMA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 E ACOMA Drive have a pool?
No, 3515 E ACOMA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3515 E ACOMA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3515 E ACOMA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 E ACOMA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3515 E ACOMA Drive has units with dishwashers.
