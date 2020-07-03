3508 W GLASS Lane

Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home on corner lot! This home has a Great-Room floor plan for entertainment! Property has plenty of natural light and neutral paint throughout! Tile flooring in all the right places! Large master bedroom with sitting area and walk in closet. Large backyard with small grassy area and gardening! Home is close to schools and local shopping!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
