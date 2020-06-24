All apartments in Phoenix
35035 N North Valley Parkway
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:37 PM

35035 N North Valley Parkway

35035 N North Valley Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

35035 N North Valley Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ 85086
Tramonto

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
volleyball court
Contemporary 2 bedroom free-standing home in pet friendly casita-style gated community. Designer finishes in this open-concept floor plan include wide-plank flooring, gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, stainless appliances ,breakfast bar and private patio. Walk-in closets in both bedrooms and full-size washer/dryer included. Private garage available to rent. Enjoy full access to Tramonto Association amenities in addition to resident amenities that include 24 hour fitness center, clubhouse with lounge and entertainment area, resort pool and spa, sand volleyball court, walking paths and trails, two parks, playground, basketball courts, and grassy play area. Covenient access to Lake Pleasant, I-17,101 and 303 loops. Price/specials/availability subject to change without notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35035 N North Valley Parkway have any available units?
35035 N North Valley Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 35035 N North Valley Parkway have?
Some of 35035 N North Valley Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35035 N North Valley Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
35035 N North Valley Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35035 N North Valley Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 35035 N North Valley Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 35035 N North Valley Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 35035 N North Valley Parkway offers parking.
Does 35035 N North Valley Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35035 N North Valley Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35035 N North Valley Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 35035 N North Valley Parkway has a pool.
Does 35035 N North Valley Parkway have accessible units?
No, 35035 N North Valley Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 35035 N North Valley Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35035 N North Valley Parkway has units with dishwashers.
