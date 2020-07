Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Nice 3 bedroom home with den for $1900 p/month. Rental comes with 2-car garage ( separate 1 car is used by owner) Jetted bathtub with separate shower in master, ceiling fans, central vacuum, Bose surround and 48'' Roku TV, Corian counters, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, washer/dryer, and built-in BBQ. Solar panels are owned by APS and all power goes to APS, $30.00 credit p/month is given and credit is transferable to tenant.