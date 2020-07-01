350 W Pueblo Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 04/10/20 4 Bedroom 2 Baths 1,412 sqft. New roof was installed not long ago, newer A/C, and a remodeled interior make this one one of the nicest on the block. $1,075/month + 2.3% City of Phoenix Sales Tax of $24.73 for a monthly total of $1,099.73. Deposit of $1,075 plus $350 Non-refundable cleaning deposit for total deposit of $1,425. Total Move-in amount of $1,099.73 + $1,425 = $2,524.73 Pets allowed with addditonal per Pet deposit. Hard to find a 4 bedroom home for this price range so this one wont last long!



(RLNE5649444)