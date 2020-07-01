All apartments in Phoenix
350 W Pueblo Ave
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:14 AM

350 W Pueblo Ave

350 West Pueblo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

350 West Pueblo Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 04/10/20 4 Bedroom 2 Baths 1,412 sqft. New roof was installed not long ago, newer A/C, and a remodeled interior make this one one of the nicest on the block. $1,075/month + 2.3% City of Phoenix Sales Tax of $24.73 for a monthly total of $1,099.73. Deposit of $1,075 plus $350 Non-refundable cleaning deposit for total deposit of $1,425. Total Move-in amount of $1,099.73 + $1,425 = $2,524.73 Pets allowed with addditonal per Pet deposit. Hard to find a 4 bedroom home for this price range so this one wont last long!

(RLNE5649444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 W Pueblo Ave have any available units?
350 W Pueblo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 W Pueblo Ave have?
Some of 350 W Pueblo Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 W Pueblo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
350 W Pueblo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 W Pueblo Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 W Pueblo Ave is pet friendly.
Does 350 W Pueblo Ave offer parking?
No, 350 W Pueblo Ave does not offer parking.
Does 350 W Pueblo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 W Pueblo Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 W Pueblo Ave have a pool?
No, 350 W Pueblo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 350 W Pueblo Ave have accessible units?
No, 350 W Pueblo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 350 W Pueblo Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 W Pueblo Ave has units with dishwashers.

