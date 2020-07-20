34936 N 30TH Avenue

Amenities
Fully Furnished short term rental (less than 6 months). Everything included, dishes, silverware, appliances, linens, electronics plus DirecTV. Includes up to $150/mo in utilities. Ideal for temporary housing from 1 to 6 months. More private and less expensive than a hotel. Community pools/spas/tennis/volleyball. Detached townhome with no common walls. Owner is keeping their vehicle in 1 of the 2 garage stalls. Nice quality furnishings. No smoking, assistive animals only. 2 bedrooms plus den. Maximum 4 people. Lease rates (May-Sep)- $1600. Winter months of Oct thru APR at $2100/mo regardless of length (all rates incl. up to $150/mo in utilities)