34936 N 30TH Avenue
34936 N 30TH Avenue

34936 North 30th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

34936 North 30th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85086
Tramonto

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Fully Furnished short term rental (less than 6 months). Everything included, dishes, silverware, appliances, linens, electronics plus DirecTV. Includes up to $150/mo in utilities. Ideal for temporary housing from 1 to 6 months. More private and less expensive than a hotel. Community pools/spas/tennis/volleyball. Detached townhome with no common walls. Owner is keeping their vehicle in 1 of the 2 garage stalls. Nice quality furnishings. No smoking, assistive animals only. 2 bedrooms plus den. Maximum 4 people. Lease rates (May-Sep)- $1600. Winter months of Oct thru APR at $2100/mo regardless of length (all rates incl. up to $150/mo in utilities)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34936 N 30TH Avenue have any available units?
34936 N 30TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 34936 N 30TH Avenue have?
Some of 34936 N 30TH Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34936 N 30TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
34936 N 30TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34936 N 30TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 34936 N 30TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 34936 N 30TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 34936 N 30TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 34936 N 30TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34936 N 30TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34936 N 30TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 34936 N 30TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 34936 N 30TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 34936 N 30TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 34936 N 30TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34936 N 30TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
