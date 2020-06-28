34743 N 30TH Avenue

Amenities

Tramonto townhome--3 Bed, 2 bath, not attached to any other units! Master bedroom downstairs with full bath. Wood flooring in living areas with lots of space to entertain. Kitchen comes with granite countertops, warm cherry cabinets and complete set of stainless steel appliances. Wood shutters throughout, fans and decorative lighting adds to the great feel of this home. Community offers 2 pools, multi-use pathways, basketball and sand volleyball courts. Walking distance to shopping and dining. Easy access to I-17.