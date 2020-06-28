All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 8 2019 at 2:34 AM

34743 N 30TH Avenue

34743 North 30th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

34743 North 30th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85086
Tramonto

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
volleyball court
Tramonto townhome--3 Bed, 2 bath, not attached to any other units! Master bedroom downstairs with full bath. Wood flooring in living areas with lots of space to entertain. Kitchen comes with granite countertops, warm cherry cabinets and complete set of stainless steel appliances. Wood shutters throughout, fans and decorative lighting adds to the great feel of this home. Community offers 2 pools, multi-use pathways, basketball and sand volleyball courts. Walking distance to shopping and dining. Easy access to I-17.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34743 N 30TH Avenue have any available units?
34743 N 30TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 34743 N 30TH Avenue have?
Some of 34743 N 30TH Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34743 N 30TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
34743 N 30TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34743 N 30TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 34743 N 30TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 34743 N 30TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 34743 N 30TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 34743 N 30TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34743 N 30TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34743 N 30TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 34743 N 30TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 34743 N 30TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 34743 N 30TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 34743 N 30TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34743 N 30TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
