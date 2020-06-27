34720 N 30TH Avenue

Amenities

Amenities surround this available standalone corner lot townhouse in the Tramonto community of North Phoenix! This two level 3 bedroom 2 bath has ground level bedroom with attached bath. Two bedrooms with full guest bath on second level along with living area and kitchen contain ceiling fans and plenty of light. Granite countertops with plenty of cabinet space in kitchen. All appliances included. Community includes pool, basketball court, playgrounds, and more. Many close by multi-use pathways for walking, hiking, bicycling. A nice place to get away from it all!