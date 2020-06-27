All apartments in Phoenix
34720 N 30TH Avenue

34720 North 30th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

34720 North 30th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85086
Tramonto

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
Amenities surround this available standalone corner lot townhouse in the Tramonto community of North Phoenix! This two level 3 bedroom 2 bath has ground level bedroom with attached bath. Two bedrooms with full guest bath on second level along with living area and kitchen contain ceiling fans and plenty of light. Granite countertops with plenty of cabinet space in kitchen. All appliances included. Community includes pool, basketball court, playgrounds, and more. Many close by multi-use pathways for walking, hiking, bicycling. A nice place to get away from it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34720 N 30TH Avenue have any available units?
34720 N 30TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 34720 N 30TH Avenue have?
Some of 34720 N 30TH Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34720 N 30TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
34720 N 30TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34720 N 30TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 34720 N 30TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 34720 N 30TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 34720 N 30TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 34720 N 30TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34720 N 30TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34720 N 30TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 34720 N 30TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 34720 N 30TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 34720 N 30TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 34720 N 30TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34720 N 30TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
