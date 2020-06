Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Super cute 3 bedroom home in the lovely community of Tramonto with pools, sports courts, and trails, nestled in the mountains of North Phoenix. Small backyard with patio, 2 car garage, and large kitchen with eat-in dining area. Master bedroom is downstairs. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Downstairs powder room and washer and dryer.