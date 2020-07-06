All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3460 East Presidio Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3460 East Presidio Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3460 East Presidio Road

3460 East Presidio Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Paradise Valley Oasis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3460 East Presidio Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move-in by October 15th and receive December Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. November 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,400 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3460 East Presidio Road have any available units?
3460 East Presidio Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3460 East Presidio Road have?
Some of 3460 East Presidio Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3460 East Presidio Road currently offering any rent specials?
3460 East Presidio Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3460 East Presidio Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3460 East Presidio Road is pet friendly.
Does 3460 East Presidio Road offer parking?
Yes, 3460 East Presidio Road offers parking.
Does 3460 East Presidio Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3460 East Presidio Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3460 East Presidio Road have a pool?
No, 3460 East Presidio Road does not have a pool.
Does 3460 East Presidio Road have accessible units?
No, 3460 East Presidio Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3460 East Presidio Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3460 East Presidio Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlyle at South Mountain
5102 E. Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College