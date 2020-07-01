All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3441 W DAHLIA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3441 W DAHLIA Drive
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

3441 W DAHLIA Drive

3441 West Dahlia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3441 West Dahlia Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Westown

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$250 off of October Rent with a signed 12 month lease. Remodeled and renovated home available. A lot of work has gone in to make this home available including, appliances, painting, landscaping and a brand new AC unit. House has a large living room, bedrooms with brand new ceiling fans and even a workshop in the back. Corner lot gives plenty of space in the back yard. Located near 2 different freeways, shopping and restaurants. Dont miss out. One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax:2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3441 W DAHLIA Drive have any available units?
3441 W DAHLIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3441 W DAHLIA Drive have?
Some of 3441 W DAHLIA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3441 W DAHLIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3441 W DAHLIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3441 W DAHLIA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3441 W DAHLIA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3441 W DAHLIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3441 W DAHLIA Drive offers parking.
Does 3441 W DAHLIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3441 W DAHLIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3441 W DAHLIA Drive have a pool?
No, 3441 W DAHLIA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3441 W DAHLIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3441 W DAHLIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3441 W DAHLIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3441 W DAHLIA Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
CityScape Residences
11 S Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Casa Anita
1801 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College