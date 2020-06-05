All apartments in Phoenix
3436 W PATRICK Lane
3436 W PATRICK Lane

3436 West Patrick Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3436 West Patrick Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Adobe Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous tile throughout! Such a great open floor plan, with office den perfect for working from home! Easy freeway access (Loop 101 & I-17), just one block from Paseo Highlands Park, Mountain Views, Amazing Backyard, appliances included, window shutters for extra privacy and keeps out the heat. A separate office den, 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 Car Garage, and a corner lot, there is just too much to mention here, this is a must see. Property Management and Listing Agent Closed Weekends & Holidays. Please contact your real estate agent to view. If you are not working with an agent we will assign one to you, thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

