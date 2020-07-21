All apartments in Phoenix
3434 North 11th Street
Last updated January 20 2020 at 11:43 PM

3434 North 11th Street

3434 North 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3434 North 11th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
pool
This beautiful 2BR 2.5BA townhome sits in the lovely Whitton Place community. Desireable end unit and minutes from restaurants, shopping and all the central Phoenix has to offer! The lush courtyard community is well maintained, quiet and provides a private sparkling POOL!

The unit offers open living and dining with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Plank tile flooring throughout and carpeted stairs. The kitchen features granite counter tops, all appliances and sits just off the private patio! Guest powder room and laundry, with washer/dryer INCLUDED!

Upstairs you'll find two master suites with vaulted ceilings, large closets, and en-suite baths. WOW!

W/S/T included

Apply today, this will not last!

Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

John Fagundes, Broker

AZ Real Estate and Property Management

(602)712-9500

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3434 North 11th Street have any available units?
3434 North 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3434 North 11th Street have?
Some of 3434 North 11th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3434 North 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3434 North 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3434 North 11th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3434 North 11th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3434 North 11th Street offer parking?
No, 3434 North 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3434 North 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3434 North 11th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3434 North 11th Street have a pool?
Yes, 3434 North 11th Street has a pool.
Does 3434 North 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 3434 North 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3434 North 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3434 North 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
