3434 North 11th Street

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard pool

This beautiful 2BR 2.5BA townhome sits in the lovely Whitton Place community. Desireable end unit and minutes from restaurants, shopping and all the central Phoenix has to offer! The lush courtyard community is well maintained, quiet and provides a private sparkling POOL!



The unit offers open living and dining with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Plank tile flooring throughout and carpeted stairs. The kitchen features granite counter tops, all appliances and sits just off the private patio! Guest powder room and laundry, with washer/dryer INCLUDED!



Upstairs you'll find two master suites with vaulted ceilings, large closets, and en-suite baths. WOW!



W/S/T included



Apply today, this will not last!



Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150



Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150



Application Fee: $45



Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee



Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.



Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures



John Fagundes, Broker



AZ Real Estate and Property Management



(602)712-9500



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.