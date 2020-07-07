All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 18 2019 at 1:54 PM

3432 N 23rd Ave

3432 North 23rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3432 North 23rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/98024c4032 ----
Coming Soon! Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bedrm 2 Bath Home in Amazing Central Phx Location--Feels Like Scottsdale but Half The Price! All Appliances Are Included! So is Landscape Service for Gorgeous Green Front! Kitchen Features Granite Countertops, Gas Range, St/Steel Sink, Raised Panel Cabinetry. Master Features Magnificent Walk-In Shower w/ Custom Tile, New Vanity & Fixtures, Great Lighting, Extra Deep Closet. Dining Area in Kitchen Faces Nice Covered Patio, Formal Dining Faces Covered Back Patio. Bali Blinds & 20\' Tile Thru\'out; Wired for Alarm. Security Doors Front & Back, Carport Parking & Direct Entry to Kitchen. Laundry is Split w/ Dryer in Finished Laundry Rm w/ Folding Table & Clothes Pole off Carport; Curtained Washer in Walled Kitchen Nook. [Be Advised: No Place For Doggie Door]

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available

12 Months

Disposal
Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3432 N 23rd Ave have any available units?
3432 N 23rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3432 N 23rd Ave have?
Some of 3432 N 23rd Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3432 N 23rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3432 N 23rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3432 N 23rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3432 N 23rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3432 N 23rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3432 N 23rd Ave offers parking.
Does 3432 N 23rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3432 N 23rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3432 N 23rd Ave have a pool?
No, 3432 N 23rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3432 N 23rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 3432 N 23rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3432 N 23rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3432 N 23rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

