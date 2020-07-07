3432 N 23rd Ave

Amenities

Coming Soon! Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bedrm 2 Bath Home in Amazing Central Phx Location--Feels Like Scottsdale but Half The Price! All Appliances Are Included! So is Landscape Service for Gorgeous Green Front! Kitchen Features Granite Countertops, Gas Range, St/Steel Sink, Raised Panel Cabinetry. Master Features Magnificent Walk-In Shower w/ Custom Tile, New Vanity & Fixtures, Great Lighting, Extra Deep Closet. Dining Area in Kitchen Faces Nice Covered Patio, Formal Dining Faces Covered Back Patio. Bali Blinds & 20\' Tile Thru\'out; Wired for Alarm. Security Doors Front & Back, Carport Parking & Direct Entry to Kitchen. Laundry is Split w/ Dryer in Finished Laundry Rm w/ Folding Table & Clothes Pole off Carport; Curtained Washer in Walled Kitchen Nook. [Be Advised: No Place For Doggie Door]



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available



12 Months



