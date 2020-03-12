All apartments in Phoenix
3430 E Avalon Drive
3430 E Avalon Drive

3430 East Avalon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3430 East Avalon Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous! MOVE IN READY! Three-story home with PANORAMIC 360 VIEWS of the Valley! This 1953 sqft detached ARCHITECTURAL gem in a gated community has three master bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, NEW carpet, FRESHLY painted, a two-car garage, interior washer & dryer, spacious walk-in closets, large windows, community POOL, and a ROOF-TOP deck with views of CAMELBACK MOUNTAIN, the City lights, and Piestewa Peak. The property is conveniently located a short distance from Downtown, Sky Harbor, and the Biltmore Fashion Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3430 E Avalon Drive have any available units?
3430 E Avalon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3430 E Avalon Drive have?
Some of 3430 E Avalon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3430 E Avalon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3430 E Avalon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3430 E Avalon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3430 E Avalon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3430 E Avalon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3430 E Avalon Drive offers parking.
Does 3430 E Avalon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3430 E Avalon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3430 E Avalon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3430 E Avalon Drive has a pool.
Does 3430 E Avalon Drive have accessible units?
No, 3430 E Avalon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3430 E Avalon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3430 E Avalon Drive has units with dishwashers.
