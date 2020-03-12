3430 E Avalon Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fabulous! MOVE IN READY! Three-story home with PANORAMIC 360 VIEWS of the Valley! This 1953 sqft detached ARCHITECTURAL gem in a gated community has three master bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, NEW carpet, FRESHLY painted, a two-car garage, interior washer & dryer, spacious walk-in closets, large windows, community POOL, and a ROOF-TOP deck with views of CAMELBACK MOUNTAIN, the City lights, and Piestewa Peak. The property is conveniently located a short distance from Downtown, Sky Harbor, and the Biltmore Fashion Park.