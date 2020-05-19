3424 W El Caminito Dr #33

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 2 bed 1.5 bath Townhouse! - Welcome to your new home! Gorgeous 2 bed 1.5 bath Townhouse! Tile through-out. Nice and roomy living space. Neutral earth toned colors freshly painted last week, calming and cozy roomy feel. 2 story. Brand new toilets, bathroom vanities, light fixtures, new fan in living room and bedroom. Large pantry in the kitchen, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom upstairs, downstairs has a 1/2 bath. Cozy enclosed patio area. Exterior storage closet with hook-ups for a washer and dryer. Cute enclosed patio. This convenient Phoenix location is near executive businesses, shopping, restaurants, easy accept to many schools like GCU, quick easy access to the I-17 and so much more. Come, Show and Rent today!!



