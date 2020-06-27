3423 E Campbell Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Arcadia/Biltmore Modern remodel 3bd 3ba - Charming 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1,741 square foot home in the Arcadia neighborhood of Phoenix! This home has tons of upgrades with a remodeled kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer master suite has a private backyard access, bathroom, walk-in shower, dual vanities. Fully furnished sleeps up to ten. Linens, kitchenware dining for Six. 2 flat screen tv's. A peaceful backyard with lawn, covered patio. Area is full of dining, and shopping options.



This house can be rented with or without furniture. Furniture is $300 per month extra.



