3418 W Adobe Dam Rd

Be the first to see this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in North Phoenix for rent. This home has solar panels so the electricity bills are very low and in some months zero! Grassy front and backyard and a three car garage make this home perfect. The kitchen opens to the family room and has an island. this house has a separate living and family room. Call today to see this home!
move in cost $ 1900 plus tax monthly rent
$1900 deposit
$ 150 administrative fee
$ 45 per adult application fee
no pets allowed please.
tenant will need to provide their own washer/dryer and take care of landscape and pay for all utilities and any pest control needed.
