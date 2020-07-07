3418 W Adobe Dam Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry garage

Be the first to see this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in North Phoenix for rent. This home has solar panels so the electricity bills are very low and in some months zero! Grassy front and backyard and a three car garage make this home perfect. The kitchen opens to the family room and has an island. this house has a separate living and family room. Call today to see this home!

move in cost $ 1900 plus tax monthly rent

$1900 deposit

$ 150 administrative fee

$ 45 per adult application fee

no pets allowed please.

tenant will need to provide their own washer/dryer and take care of landscape and pay for all utilities and any pest control needed.



Solar Panel