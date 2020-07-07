All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 10 2019 at 1:26 PM

3418 W Adobe Dam Rd

3418 West Adobe Dam Road · No Longer Available
Location

3418 West Adobe Dam Road, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Adobe Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cbde17203b ----
Be the first to see this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in North Phoenix for rent. This home has solar panels so the electricity bills are very low and in some months zero! Grassy front and backyard and a three car garage make this home perfect. The kitchen opens to the family room and has an island. this house has a separate living and family room. Call today to see this home!
move in cost $ 1900 plus tax monthly rent
$1900 deposit
$ 150 administrative fee
$ 45 per adult application fee
no pets allowed please.
tenant will need to provide their own washer/dryer and take care of landscape and pay for all utilities and any pest control needed.

Solar Panel

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3418 W Adobe Dam Rd have any available units?
3418 W Adobe Dam Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3418 W Adobe Dam Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3418 W Adobe Dam Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3418 W Adobe Dam Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3418 W Adobe Dam Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3418 W Adobe Dam Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3418 W Adobe Dam Rd offers parking.
Does 3418 W Adobe Dam Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3418 W Adobe Dam Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3418 W Adobe Dam Rd have a pool?
No, 3418 W Adobe Dam Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3418 W Adobe Dam Rd have accessible units?
No, 3418 W Adobe Dam Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3418 W Adobe Dam Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3418 W Adobe Dam Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3418 W Adobe Dam Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3418 W Adobe Dam Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

