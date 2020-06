Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful home with a large backyard! Very clean with tiles and carpet flooring. Skylight in the kitchen/dining area, bright and airy. Greenbelt across the street directly in front of the home. Easy access to Loop 101 and SR-51.move in costs:$ 1695 per month plus sales tax$ 1695 deposit$ 150 administrative fee$ 250 pet deposit$ 45 per adult application fee