341 W Helena Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

AMAZING RENTAL OPPORTUNITY IN NORTH PHX! THE PERFECT 4 BED/ 3 BATH PLUS DEN/OFFICE! FORMAL LIVING/DINING. KITCHEN HAS LOTS OF WHITE CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, CENTER ISLAND, OPENS TO FAMILY ROOM WHICH HAS WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, NICHES, SURROUND SOUND, AND LOTS OF LIGHT! CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT, FRENCH DOORS IN BRKFST AREA LEAD TO LARGE SLATE PATIO & PRIVATE, GREEN, LANDSCAPED BACK YARD WITH MATURE TREES FOR SHADE. DEN/OFFICE HAS FRENCH DOORS. MASTER HAS SITTING AREA & LARGE COVERED BALCONY. MASTER BATH HAS SEPARATE SHOWER & LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET. LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS IN ENTRY, HALLWAYS, KITCHEN AND GUEST BATH.LANDSCAPE INCLUDED IN RENT. ALL THIS IN THE PERFECT LOCATION! CLOSE TO ANYTHING AND EVERYTHING, CALL TODAY TO VIEW!