339 North Laurel Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3D TOUR LINK BELOW!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pUQYLfshaCr



Must see this stunning remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home just minutes from downtown Phoenix. Historic home with modern amenities. Flooring was completely redone from joists and studs up blending modern with original brick. Newer counter tops, cabinets, flooring, paint and much more! Huge yard. Call Today!



For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon at 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,562.50, Available 2/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.