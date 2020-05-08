All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
339 North Laurel Avenue
Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:51 PM

339 North Laurel Avenue

339 North Laurel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

339 North Laurel Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Governmental Mall

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3D TOUR LINK BELOW!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pUQYLfshaCr

Must see this stunning remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home just minutes from downtown Phoenix. Historic home with modern amenities. Flooring was completely redone from joists and studs up blending modern with original brick. Newer counter tops, cabinets, flooring, paint and much more! Huge yard. Call Today!

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon at 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,562.50, Available 2/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 North Laurel Avenue have any available units?
339 North Laurel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 339 North Laurel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
339 North Laurel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 North Laurel Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 339 North Laurel Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 339 North Laurel Avenue offer parking?
No, 339 North Laurel Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 339 North Laurel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 339 North Laurel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 North Laurel Avenue have a pool?
No, 339 North Laurel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 339 North Laurel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 339 North Laurel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 339 North Laurel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 339 North Laurel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 339 North Laurel Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 339 North Laurel Avenue has units with air conditioning.

