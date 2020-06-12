33803 N 23RD Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Mountain Views!!! Enjoy this wonderful 4 bedroom home situated with private mountain view in Carefree Crossing. Step on inside this home and enjoy what is has to offer! This home features a split floorplan, a spacious great room with mountain views, gourmet kitchen that opens to a family room and a private master retreat. The kitchen will entice a cook of all skill levels with granite counter tops, island, double ovens and stainless steel appliances including a new refrigerator. The master bedroom is truly a retreat with more mountain views and a private bath with a separate tub shower combo, tile and cultured marble vanity. This home sits on an over 11,000 sq/ft lot that backs to the preserve where you can enjoy private mountain views every night