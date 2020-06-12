All apartments in Phoenix
33803 N 23RD Drive
33803 N 23RD Drive

33803 N 23rd Dr · No Longer Available
Location

33803 N 23rd Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85085
Carefree Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Beautiful Mountain Views!!! Enjoy this wonderful 4 bedroom home situated with private mountain view in Carefree Crossing. Step on inside this home and enjoy what is has to offer! This home features a split floorplan, a spacious great room with mountain views, gourmet kitchen that opens to a family room and a private master retreat. The kitchen will entice a cook of all skill levels with granite counter tops, island, double ovens and stainless steel appliances including a new refrigerator. The master bedroom is truly a retreat with more mountain views and a private bath with a separate tub shower combo, tile and cultured marble vanity. This home sits on an over 11,000 sq/ft lot that backs to the preserve where you can enjoy private mountain views every night

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33803 N 23RD Drive have any available units?
33803 N 23RD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 33803 N 23RD Drive have?
Some of 33803 N 23RD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33803 N 23RD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33803 N 23RD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33803 N 23RD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 33803 N 23RD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 33803 N 23RD Drive offer parking?
No, 33803 N 23RD Drive does not offer parking.
Does 33803 N 23RD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33803 N 23RD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33803 N 23RD Drive have a pool?
No, 33803 N 23RD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 33803 N 23RD Drive have accessible units?
No, 33803 N 23RD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33803 N 23RD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33803 N 23RD Drive has units with dishwashers.
