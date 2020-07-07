33609 N 24th Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Sparkling pool with 3 car garage. Elegantly finished with chic lighting, charming arched passageways, crown molding and crisp white plantation shutters. Impressive Travertine floors and plush carpet throughout. Gorgeous granite island kitchen. Dark cabinetry with crown molding, pretty tiled backsplash, stainless appliance package, pantry, elevated eat-at bar and sunny breakfast room. Large formal dining room opens to the inviting family room. Wonderful master suite has a private exit to the patio, bay window with sitting area, big walk-in mirrored closet, double sinks and soak tub. Savor magnificent sunset Mountain views from backyard, covered patio and low maintenance landscape. No cats! Pet Need owner Approve! Tenants responsible for pay Registration/Admin fee $ 45.00 prior to move in.