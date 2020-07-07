All apartments in Phoenix
33609 N 24th Ln
Last updated December 10 2019 at 8:44 AM

33609 N 24th Ln

33609 North 24th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

33609 North 24th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85085
Carefree Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sparkling pool with 3 car garage. Elegantly finished with chic lighting, charming arched passageways, crown molding and crisp white plantation shutters. Impressive Travertine floors and plush carpet throughout. Gorgeous granite island kitchen. Dark cabinetry with crown molding, pretty tiled backsplash, stainless appliance package, pantry, elevated eat-at bar and sunny breakfast room. Large formal dining room opens to the inviting family room. Wonderful master suite has a private exit to the patio, bay window with sitting area, big walk-in mirrored closet, double sinks and soak tub. Savor magnificent sunset Mountain views from backyard, covered patio and low maintenance landscape. No cats! Pet Need owner Approve! Tenants responsible for pay Registration/Admin fee $ 45.00 prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33609 N 24th Ln have any available units?
33609 N 24th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 33609 N 24th Ln have?
Some of 33609 N 24th Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33609 N 24th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
33609 N 24th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33609 N 24th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 33609 N 24th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 33609 N 24th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 33609 N 24th Ln offers parking.
Does 33609 N 24th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33609 N 24th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33609 N 24th Ln have a pool?
Yes, 33609 N 24th Ln has a pool.
Does 33609 N 24th Ln have accessible units?
No, 33609 N 24th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 33609 N 24th Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33609 N 24th Ln has units with dishwashers.

