Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

33608 N 25TH Avenue

33608 North 25th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

33608 North 25th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85085
Carefree Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Great Mountain Views from the Upstairs Balcony. Home is Nestled in a Charming Neighborhood. This is an Exceptional Executive Rental for the Discerning Tenant. A Unique Floor Plan Makes a Positive Statement w/ a Large Loft for an Office, Workout Rm &/or Play Area. Behind Double Doors is a Large Master Bedroom & Walk-in Closet plus a Bathroom w/ Garden Tub, Separate Shower & Double Sinks. The Great Room Boasts a Gas Fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen w/ a Breakfast Bar, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Upgraded Cherry Cabinets, Large Pantry, Fans & Surround Sound. Fans in Bedrooms. A Premium Lot has a Backyard Providing Privacy & an Abundance of Pavers for Entertaining. 3 Car Garage for your Bikes. Step Out Your Door & Enjoy the Hiking & Biking Trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33608 N 25TH Avenue have any available units?
33608 N 25TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 33608 N 25TH Avenue have?
Some of 33608 N 25TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33608 N 25TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
33608 N 25TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33608 N 25TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 33608 N 25TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 33608 N 25TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 33608 N 25TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 33608 N 25TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33608 N 25TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33608 N 25TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 33608 N 25TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 33608 N 25TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 33608 N 25TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 33608 N 25TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33608 N 25TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

