33608 N 25TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Great Mountain Views from the Upstairs Balcony. Home is Nestled in a Charming Neighborhood. This is an Exceptional Executive Rental for the Discerning Tenant. A Unique Floor Plan Makes a Positive Statement w/ a Large Loft for an Office, Workout Rm &/or Play Area. Behind Double Doors is a Large Master Bedroom & Walk-in Closet plus a Bathroom w/ Garden Tub, Separate Shower & Double Sinks. The Great Room Boasts a Gas Fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen w/ a Breakfast Bar, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Upgraded Cherry Cabinets, Large Pantry, Fans & Surround Sound. Fans in Bedrooms. A Premium Lot has a Backyard Providing Privacy & an Abundance of Pavers for Entertaining. 3 Car Garage for your Bikes. Step Out Your Door & Enjoy the Hiking & Biking Trails.