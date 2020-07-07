3351 W. Lucia Dr.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ad9e4e801e ---- Spacious North Valley 5 Bedroom If space is what you are looking for then look no further! This north valley home is well appointed with great floorplan. Downstairs features full bedroom and bath, laundry, formal living and dining room, breakfast nook, massive kitchen featuring granite countertops and pantry, large great room. New paint and carpet throughout. Upstairs has a massive loft a perfect space for any family to spread out. Spacious master bedroom with enormous walk in closet, large bathroom with garden tub and separate shower and dual sinks. Upstairs bedrooms are very large and spacious. Upstairs guest bathroom also has dual sinks. Large backyard with mature fruit trees, curbing and grass. Three car garage with storage. Look no further this home has it all! Sorry no pets. Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com $50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.