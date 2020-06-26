3341 E FREMONT Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

FULLY FURNISHED WITH NEW FURNISHINGS. Looks like a model home. This is the best lot in the entire subdivision! With breath taking golf course and mountain views will make you feel you are on vacation in your own oasis. Recently remodeled beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Golf Course Patio home in a gated-community with lots of privacy. Backs to the Raven Golf Course with community pool just down the street. The neighborhood front yard landscaping is beautifully maintained. Open floor design with 10' ceilings with golf course views from living room, master bedroom and backyard. Completely furnished, with new furniture added in April 2019 throughout majority of home, including new TVs in living room and 3 bedrooms rooms with cable TV. Also, added new mattresses to 2 bedrooms in April 2019. Spacious Master bedroom with Golf Course views! Perfect Year Round Retreat! Includes washer, dryer, microwave, coffee maker, cooking utensils.

A gas fireplace and soft lighting creates a cozy atmosphere.. There is patio set on the back which is a great place for the morning coffee or a relaxing place to spend the evening.



We've thought of everything to make your stay special and memorable.



This home is perfect for any of the following:



1) Sport's Enthusiasts: Football Bowl games. The University of Phoenix stadium (Cardinal's Stadium) is an easy 30 min. drive.



A golf travel holiday. Besides the two championship courses which surround the neighborhood, many of the best golf courses in Phoenix and Scottsdale are a short drive away.



The PF Chang Rock and Roll Marathon is 15 minutes drive.



Spring training baseball. Given the home's central location, all spring training facilities are easily accessible. Of special note, the Cubs, Giants, A's and Angels are all 20 min or less from the home.



Hiking/Biking trails are nearby (enjoy the 17,000 acre South Mountain Park, the largest city park in the nation.



2) A girl's weekend.: Spa service is available 5-10 minutes away at the Arizona Grand Resort. Shopping fun awaits at numerous locations including Biltmore Fashion Mall, Tempe Marketplace, Arizona Mills, Olde Town Scottsdale, the Arizona Center downtown and Fashion Square Mall in Scottsdale.



3) A romantic getaway: Nearby romantic dining settings plus multiple venues that provide numerous "live" show/concerts include the Hershberger Theatre, Celebrity Theatre, Mesa and Scottsdale Arts Center, Talking Stick Resort/Casino, Gila River Resort/Casino etc.



4) Snowbirds seeking a desert retreat. Come check out the numerous special events and festivals that are offered year-round, but especially prominent during the Winter and Spring. Snow will never be in your in forecast .



5) University Graduations. The ASU campus is a 15 minute drive and Grand Canyon University is about 20 minutes.



Please inquire regarding long-term executive home rental.