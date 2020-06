Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Spacious 3b/2b home located next to green belt for the kids to play. Enter into the spacious family room area separated from the kitchen/ living room. Lots of room in your kitchen / family room. Spacious master bedroom and master bath with full tub/shower and dual sinks, master closet. Bedrooms are carpeted and spacious. Great home, Great neighborhood.