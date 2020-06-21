3333 W MORROW Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

This is a HUGE corner condo! 2 master bedrooms and 2.5 baths! 1056 square feet. Location, location, location! This unit walks out to the community pool and overlooks a beautiful park with ample visitor parking close by. NEW wood laminate floors in the bedrooms and beautiful modern tile throughout living areas. Upstairs has split two-bedroom, each with full bath and a washer/dryer hookups just out the bedroom doors. High ceilings throughout. Kitchen opens to living area. Back patio enclosed with high fencing. Ornate walkways and dog walk areas through-out this quiet, quaint and cozy community located conveniently at the 101 and I17. Fine dining and entertainment facilities nearby as well as many large employers. Covered parking.