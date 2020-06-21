All apartments in Phoenix
3333 W MORROW Drive

3333 West Morrow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3333 West Morrow Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
This is a HUGE corner condo! 2 master bedrooms and 2.5 baths! 1056 square feet. Location, location, location! This unit walks out to the community pool and overlooks a beautiful park with ample visitor parking close by. NEW wood laminate floors in the bedrooms and beautiful modern tile throughout living areas. Upstairs has split two-bedroom, each with full bath and a washer/dryer hookups just out the bedroom doors. High ceilings throughout. Kitchen opens to living area. Back patio enclosed with high fencing. Ornate walkways and dog walk areas through-out this quiet, quaint and cozy community located conveniently at the 101 and I17. Fine dining and entertainment facilities nearby as well as many large employers. Covered parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3333 W MORROW Drive have any available units?
3333 W MORROW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3333 W MORROW Drive have?
Some of 3333 W MORROW Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3333 W MORROW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3333 W MORROW Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3333 W MORROW Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3333 W MORROW Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3333 W MORROW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3333 W MORROW Drive does offer parking.
Does 3333 W MORROW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3333 W MORROW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3333 W MORROW Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3333 W MORROW Drive has a pool.
Does 3333 W MORROW Drive have accessible units?
No, 3333 W MORROW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3333 W MORROW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3333 W MORROW Drive has units with dishwashers.
