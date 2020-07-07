3330 W. Danbury Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dacdf6306f ---- Updated ground floor unit in gated community with huge patio overlooking lush landscaping. Fresh paint, wood plank-tile floors, granite kitchen counter-tops, maple cabinets, stainless appliances, crown molding, recessed and pendant lighting, & garden window in kitchen. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bathroom featuring gorgeous tile shower surround. Washer & Dryer Included. Lives much larger than square footage with dining area, living room and extra storage. Water, sewer, trash, front yard maintenance, common area maintenance, fitness center & community pool/spa are included in rent! 2 PETS UNDER 25 LBS WILL BE CONSIDERED. Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.