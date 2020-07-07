All apartments in Phoenix
3330 W. Danbury Dr
Last updated July 22 2019 at 4:51 PM

3330 W. Danbury Dr

3330 West Danbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3330 West Danbury Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dacdf6306f ---- Updated ground floor unit in gated community with huge patio overlooking lush landscaping. Fresh paint, wood plank-tile floors, granite kitchen counter-tops, maple cabinets, stainless appliances, crown molding, recessed and pendant lighting, & garden window in kitchen. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bathroom featuring gorgeous tile shower surround. Washer & Dryer Included. Lives much larger than square footage with dining area, living room and extra storage. Water, sewer, trash, front yard maintenance, common area maintenance, fitness center & community pool/spa are included in rent! 2 PETS UNDER 25 LBS WILL BE CONSIDERED. Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3330 W. Danbury Dr have any available units?
3330 W. Danbury Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3330 W. Danbury Dr have?
Some of 3330 W. Danbury Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3330 W. Danbury Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3330 W. Danbury Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3330 W. Danbury Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3330 W. Danbury Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3330 W. Danbury Dr offer parking?
No, 3330 W. Danbury Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3330 W. Danbury Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3330 W. Danbury Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3330 W. Danbury Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3330 W. Danbury Dr has a pool.
Does 3330 W. Danbury Dr have accessible units?
No, 3330 W. Danbury Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3330 W. Danbury Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3330 W. Danbury Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

