333 N. 4th Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

Seeking to assign my lease of a fully furnished apartment. I would love to stay, but me and my peoplefriend are moving closer to our offices. The lease expires on July 31, 2018, with an option of renewal. You will enjoy a reduced rental rate because I am a long-term resident.



This 1 bedroom apartment comes fully furnished, provides a washer and dryer inside the unit and includes Internet and extended basic cable with Showtime, as well as a $40 monthly credit for electricity. This large 1 bedroom floor plan includes a bedroom with an attached bathroom, spacious walk-in closet, and storage space. Also included is 1 in-garage parking spot. The unit is located on the fourth floor and its balcony overlooks the pool. The apartment is located in the Roosevelt Point Community, containing two pools, two hot tubs, two outdoor grilling areas, two gyms, two outdoor fireplace, a tanning bed, and an on-site coffee shop and hair salon.



Furniture included:

Full XL size TempurPedic bed, 2 dressers, a computer desk and chair, 2 bar stools, end table, coffee table, entertainment stand, leather sofa, and leather lounge chair.



The kitchen is equipped with Granite counter-tops, concrete floors and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also features a built-in island.



Appliances included:

The stainless steel appliance package includes stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave. A new washer and dryer are in unit too.