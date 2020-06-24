All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
333 N. 4th Street
Last updated April 24 2019 at 8:43 AM

333 N. 4th Street

333 North 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

333 North 4th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Downtown Phoenix

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Seeking to assign my lease of a fully furnished apartment. I would love to stay, but me and my peoplefriend are moving closer to our offices. The lease expires on July 31, 2018, with an option of renewal. You will enjoy a reduced rental rate because I am a long-term resident.

This 1 bedroom apartment comes fully furnished, provides a washer and dryer inside the unit and includes Internet and extended basic cable with Showtime, as well as a $40 monthly credit for electricity. This large 1 bedroom floor plan includes a bedroom with an attached bathroom, spacious walk-in closet, and storage space. Also included is 1 in-garage parking spot. The unit is located on the fourth floor and its balcony overlooks the pool. The apartment is located in the Roosevelt Point Community, containing two pools, two hot tubs, two outdoor grilling areas, two gyms, two outdoor fireplace, a tanning bed, and an on-site coffee shop and hair salon.

Furniture included:
Full XL size TempurPedic bed, 2 dressers, a computer desk and chair, 2 bar stools, end table, coffee table, entertainment stand, leather sofa, and leather lounge chair.

The kitchen is equipped with Granite counter-tops, concrete floors and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also features a built-in island.

Appliances included:
The stainless steel appliance package includes stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave. A new washer and dryer are in unit too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 N. 4th Street have any available units?
333 N. 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 N. 4th Street have?
Some of 333 N. 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 N. 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
333 N. 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 N. 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 333 N. 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 333 N. 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 333 N. 4th Street offers parking.
Does 333 N. 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 N. 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 N. 4th Street have a pool?
Yes, 333 N. 4th Street has a pool.
Does 333 N. 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 333 N. 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 333 N. 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 N. 4th Street has units with dishwashers.
