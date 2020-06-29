All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:46 PM

3328 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive

3328 East Mountain Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3328 East Mountain Vista Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Lakewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful meticulously maintained single level home in Lakewood! Home boasts 3 bedrooms and office/bedroom with french doors! Open kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a kitchen island. Formal living and dining room are just off the kitchen. Spacious rooms and closets throughout make for good storage. The backyard is great for entertaining! Pebble-tec pool is just off the covered patio and there is a large synthetic grass area. The owners have even planted a raised garden! Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3328 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive have any available units?
3328 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3328 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive have?
Some of 3328 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3328 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3328 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3328 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3328 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3328 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive offer parking?
No, 3328 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3328 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3328 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3328 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3328 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive has a pool.
Does 3328 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3328 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3328 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3328 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.

