3328 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive

Beautiful meticulously maintained single level home in Lakewood! Home boasts 3 bedrooms and office/bedroom with french doors! Open kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a kitchen island. Formal living and dining room are just off the kitchen. Spacious rooms and closets throughout make for good storage. The backyard is great for entertaining! Pebble-tec pool is just off the covered patio and there is a large synthetic grass area. The owners have even planted a raised garden! Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity!