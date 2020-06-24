All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 29 2019

3325 E Helena Drive

3325 East Helena Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3325 East Helena Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Property has been rented waiting for executed documents. Updated and Spacious this 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home lives large offering several living spaces. Two Master bedrooms with one being split both have private bathrooms with a shower. Hall bathroom is a full bath. Entry has a huge living space that leads to kitchen with breakfast bar that is waiting for your bar stools, and a dining area. There is a huge separate family room with a built in entertainment wall too! Between the breakfast room and the split Master Bedrooms there is a room with a built in desk that could be used as an office or den or use your imagination...Off of the other Master Bedroom you will find a gigantic laundry room with access from the Master or the covered back patio. Click on the button marked ''More''

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 E Helena Drive have any available units?
3325 E Helena Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3325 E Helena Drive have?
Some of 3325 E Helena Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 E Helena Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3325 E Helena Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 E Helena Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3325 E Helena Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3325 E Helena Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3325 E Helena Drive offers parking.
Does 3325 E Helena Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3325 E Helena Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 E Helena Drive have a pool?
No, 3325 E Helena Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3325 E Helena Drive have accessible units?
No, 3325 E Helena Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 E Helena Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3325 E Helena Drive has units with dishwashers.
