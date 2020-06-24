3325 E Helena Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Property has been rented waiting for executed documents. Updated and Spacious this 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home lives large offering several living spaces. Two Master bedrooms with one being split both have private bathrooms with a shower. Hall bathroom is a full bath. Entry has a huge living space that leads to kitchen with breakfast bar that is waiting for your bar stools, and a dining area. There is a huge separate family room with a built in entertainment wall too! Between the breakfast room and the split Master Bedrooms there is a room with a built in desk that could be used as an office or den or use your imagination...Off of the other Master Bedroom you will find a gigantic laundry room with access from the Master or the covered back patio. Click on the button marked ''More''